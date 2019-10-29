KeyCorp Downgrades UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

About UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

