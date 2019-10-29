KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.43. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

AKR stock opened at $27.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $29.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

