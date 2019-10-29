KeyCorp Raises Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Price Target to $60.00

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ROCK. BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gibraltar Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

ROCK traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.73. 3,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,717. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $54.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $265,000.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.