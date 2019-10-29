KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.10.

NYSE MSM opened at $74.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $64.59 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.97 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1,144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 327.3% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

