Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $104.50

Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $104.26, with a volume of 18476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.43.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.21 and a 200 day moving average of $89.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 18,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $1,698,478.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,159 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,167 shares of company stock worth $2,299,535. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.