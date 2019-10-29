Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.23

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.23 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 1317 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.55.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $957.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $338.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.81 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $130,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,803 shares of company stock valued at $323,440. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Kforce by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Kforce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

