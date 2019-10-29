Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 35,713 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises about 2.0% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baugh & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 189,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 78,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,504,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,458,818. The firm has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,330.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah Macdonald purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $99,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,328 shares in the company, valued at $603,830.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotia Howard Weill began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

