Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Short Interest Up 46.1% in October

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,270,000 shares, a growth of 46.1% from the September 15th total of 17,300,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, CIBC set a $6.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 25.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,389,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 481,674 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 20.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 399,139 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 68,610 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 48.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,978,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 649,926 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 24.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,499,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after buying an additional 873,800 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 13,062.5% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 481,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,630,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day moving average of $4.13. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of -0.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $837.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

