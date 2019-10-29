Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. provides retail stores which offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe. The Company operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly known as Ahold N.V., is based in Zaandam, Netherlands. “

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.70 price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Koninklijke Ahold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Koninklijke Ahold stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.88. 66,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,677. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $26.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.26.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.19 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

