Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 5300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.