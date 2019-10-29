Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €49.00 ($56.98) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €44.95 ($52.27).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.00).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

