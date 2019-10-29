Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KOS. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.49.

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 294,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,813. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $395.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 23,018,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,324,000 after buying an additional 9,788,958 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,252,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,992,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,352,000 after buying an additional 2,101,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,087,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

