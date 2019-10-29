Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.01

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.01 and traded as low as $1.87. Koss shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 1,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Koss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.01.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 1.95%.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

