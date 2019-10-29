Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.26.

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,825,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,623,144. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $120,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $878,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,106,189 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 57.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 60.3% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 33,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 190,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 125.3% during the second quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 166,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

