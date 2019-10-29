KZ Cash (KZC) One Day Volume Tops $72.00

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 29th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $22,940.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KZ Cash alerts:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KZ Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KZ Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.