Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,636.4% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.90.

NYSE LH traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $165.04. 2,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,307. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $119.38 and a 12 month high of $178.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.85, for a total value of $446,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

