Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $11.25 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note issued on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $11.25 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.70 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.90.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $163.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 52-week low of $119.38 and a 52-week high of $178.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.54.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.91, for a total transaction of $81,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,798.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lance Berberian sold 5,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,002,159.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,270.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,168 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,967,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 18.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 65.9% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 42,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

