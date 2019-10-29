Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 390 Shares of Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 462 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 215.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 21.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Workiva in the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 133.3% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 575,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $32,343,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $1,553,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,569,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,142,038 shares of company stock valued at $64,386,888. 18.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Workiva to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Workiva stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -44.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Workiva Inc has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $64.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.29 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workiva Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

