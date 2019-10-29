Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,845 Shares of Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) by 602.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 17.7% in the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 761,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 114,476 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II in the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 12.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II by 5.0% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 41,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VLT opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average is $14.43.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 8.1%.

About Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

