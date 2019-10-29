Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 3,118 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realogy were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,211,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,850,000 after buying an additional 7,225,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 462.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,541,000 after buying an additional 2,446,262 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 250,098 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Realogy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,156,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 390,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Realogy by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,077,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 680,150 shares during the last quarter.

RLGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point set a $7.00 target price on shares of Realogy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realogy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.81.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $9.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.71. Realogy Holdings Corp has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $20.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

