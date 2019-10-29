Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) Given a CHF 61 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 61 price objective on Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LHN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 70 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC set a CHF 50 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group set a CHF 48 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 59 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 51 price objective on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lafargeholcim currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 56.35.

Lafargeholcim has a one year low of CHF 50.40 and a one year high of CHF 60.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.