Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $257.44.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra set a $210.00 price objective on Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st.

Lam Research stock traded up $11.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $281.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,527,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,985. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $282.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 989.3% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.8% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 85.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

