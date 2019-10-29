LCI Industries (LCII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect LCI Industries to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect LCI Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $101.72. 2,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,703. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.66. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.25.

In other news, Director David A. Reed sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $543,172.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,542 shares of company stock worth $906,943 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

