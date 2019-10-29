Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,050 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 166.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 230,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $27,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,747. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura upgraded Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.26.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total value of $323,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,941,768. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

