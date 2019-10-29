Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 149,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in General Mills by 10.7% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in General Mills by 134.8% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in General Mills by 23.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 136,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 26,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,008.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 579,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,967. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.82.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

