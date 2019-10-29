Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 280.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,324. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $72.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.3405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

