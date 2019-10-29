Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $634,000 Stock Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 185.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cerner by 115.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Cerner by 173.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Cerner by 119.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $893,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 27,484 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total value of $1,981,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,795. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.44. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.