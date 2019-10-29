Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,500 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,657,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,441,686,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after buying an additional 519,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after buying an additional 775,470 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,737,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,532,000 after buying an additional 58,070 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after buying an additional 625,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. 17,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,758,891. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.81. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,517,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,636,204. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

