Ledyard National Bank Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Ledyard National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $3,745,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,290,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,140 shares of company stock worth $95,606,404. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $249.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1,114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $249.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

