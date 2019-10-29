Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the September 15th total of 72,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Level One Bancorp from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Level One Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 price target on Level One Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $118,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara E. Allushuski purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.59 per share, with a total value of $41,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,750 shares of company stock valued at $277,833. Company insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 123,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Level One Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $191.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.55 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.38%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

