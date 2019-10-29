LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. LGI Homes has set its FY 2019 guidance at $7.00-8.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $461.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.08 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LGIH opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 15.20 and a quick ratio of 1.34. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,058 shares in the company, valued at $42,392,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $724,063.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $84.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

