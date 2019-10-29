Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $131.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.75.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $116.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 12 month low of $68.47 and a 12 month high of $118.04. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 307.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.37). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 504.89%. The company had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter worth $82,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,206,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,380,000 after purchasing an additional 319,646 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,476,000 after purchasing an additional 243,297 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 550,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 231,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 3rd quarter worth $15,369,000. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

