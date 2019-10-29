Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,085 ($14.18) price target (down previously from GBX 1,150 ($15.03)) on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 985 ($12.87) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119.58 ($14.63).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 972.80 ($12.71) on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,047 ($13.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 974.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 958.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a GBX 22.70 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

