LIFE (LIFE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and CoinExchange. LIFE has a total market cap of $485,637.00 and approximately $1,607.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00216239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.35 or 0.01502160 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00112806 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken.

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

