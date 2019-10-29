Lifetime Brands Inc (LCUT) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on November 15th

Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,993. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.74. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.25 million, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $142.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.11 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lifetime Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. It offers kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware, as well as kitchen scales; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

