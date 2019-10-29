Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Lowered by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 338.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LECO. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Lincoln Electric stock opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.28 and a fifty-two week high of $93.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.00%.

In other news, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $4,406,724.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

