Lite Access Technologies (CVE:LTE) Trading 10.3% Higher

Shares of Lite Access Technologies Inc (CVE:LTE) traded up 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22, 77,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 80,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.23.

Lite Access Technologies Company Profile (CVE:LTE)

Lite Access Technologies Inc manufactures, distributes, sells, and installs fiber optic technology specializing in micro ducts and air-blown fiber in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Product and Fibre Optic Installation. The company offers micro-duct, air-blown fiber, and micro and narrow trench installation services that are used in various communication networks, including Olympic, military, and government facilities.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lite Access Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lite Access Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.