Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,632 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 0.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 32.4% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Global Payments by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 130.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $163.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,928. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day moving average of $157.64. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.18, for a total value of $109,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $97,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,489.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,410 shares of company stock worth $5,672,260. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

