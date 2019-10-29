Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 20,200 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Meritor were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meritor by 124.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Meritor in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Meritor by 16.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Meritor by 45.8% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTOR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. The stock had a trading volume of 22,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,611. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.28. Meritor Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.80.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

