Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 62.0% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 110,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 404,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after acquiring an additional 97,674 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,232,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,684,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Invitation Homes stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. 101,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,342. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.44.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Solls sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,830.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 31,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $906,051.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,550.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,061,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,696,352. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

