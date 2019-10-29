Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $48,000 in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Filament LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 430,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Zillow Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 37.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,141 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet lowered Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Zillow Group from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Standpoint Research lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.55.

NASDAQ:Z traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.96. 92,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $599.58 million for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $135,811.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,620.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,989 shares of company stock valued at $391,189. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

