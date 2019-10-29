Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,217 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 36,379.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,648,680 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,919,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,614,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in salesforce.com by 13.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,910,865 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,145,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046,077 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $443,415,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 8.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,575,462 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,273,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.60. 307,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,164,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $131.98 billion, a PE ratio of 107.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.18. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $113.60 and a 52 week high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI set a $190.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (down from $192.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. FBN Securities set a $200.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on salesforce.com from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.31.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.73, for a total value of $870,665.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $1,556,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,259 shares of company stock worth $41,354,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

