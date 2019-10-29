Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $209,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. 254,476 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,900,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $67.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

