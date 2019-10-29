LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) Short Interest Down 18.4% in October

LM Funding America Inc (NASDAQ:LMFA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 77,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Craven House Capital North Ame acquired 44,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $39,042.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

LMFA traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.87. 11,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,811. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.12. LM Funding America has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter. LM Funding America had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 57.98%.

LM Funding America Company Profile

LM Funding America, Inc, through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments.

