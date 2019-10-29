LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) PT Lowered to $90.00

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LogMeIn from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LogMeIn from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of LogMeIn in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. 1,221,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,345. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $96.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.08.

LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $317.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.29 million. LogMeIn had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogMeIn will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. LogMeIn’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other LogMeIn news, Director Steven J. Benson sold 1,000 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 7,124 shares of LogMeIn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $498,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in LogMeIn by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of LogMeIn by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

LogMeIn Company Profile

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

