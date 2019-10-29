Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0230

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can now be bought for about $0.0230 or 0.00000243 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit, DragonEX, CoinExchange and GOPAX. Loom Network has a total market cap of $22.26 million and $4.17 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00216501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.01489150 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028451 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113220 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,384,603 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, YoBit, Binance, DDEX, LATOKEN, Coinbe, IDEX, Hotbit, GOPAX, Bitbns, Tidex, Kucoin, Poloniex, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Allbit, DragonEX, DEx.top and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

