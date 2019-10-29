Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 333.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,739,565 shares of the airline’s stock worth $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,170 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,547,705 shares of the airline’s stock worth $281,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 938.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,935 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 348,777 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 975.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,124 shares of the airline’s stock worth $19,201,000 after acquiring an additional 342,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,780 shares of the airline’s stock worth $31,066,000 after acquiring an additional 333,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $57.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.48. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Macquarie raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.58.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

