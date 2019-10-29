Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 16.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 127,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,543 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ball by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ball from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.61.

BLL stock opened at $71.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. Ball Co. has a one year low of $42.24 and a one year high of $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Taylor II sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $3,715,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,376,638.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $716,267.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,553,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,119 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,845. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

