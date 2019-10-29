Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Husen sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,186.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OGS. ValuEngine downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on ONE Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. ONE Gas Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 10.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.