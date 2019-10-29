LoyalCoin Price Tops $0.0006 (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $24.43, $5.60 and $32.15. In the last week, LoyalCoin has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $946.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LoyalCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00217057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01497292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00028558 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00112965 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LoyalCoin Coin Trading

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $50.98, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LoyalCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LoyalCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.